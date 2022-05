Guitarist/producer, Dario Mollo, has shared the video below, in which Space-T perform a cover of Deep Purple's "Rat Bat Blue", originally featured on the 1973 album, Who Do We Think We Are.

Space-T lineup:

Andy Senis - Bass

Fabio Meggetto - Keys

Andrea Biancheri - Vocals

Alessio Benedetto - Drums

Dario Mollo - Guitar