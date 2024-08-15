DARK FUNERAL Announce Headlining Off-Day Performances During Upcoming Tour With GWAR
Swedish black metal icons, Dark Funeral, will be embarking on a US tour later this year as direct support for GWAR. The band is now revealing additional headlining shows during the tour's off dates with direct support from Ghost Bath.
Prior to the tour start, Dark Funeral will hit the road from October 4 - 14 with support from Ghost Bath and then will start their trek with GWAR on October 17 through November 20, with additional headliners in Reading, PA and Columbia, SC during the run. The full and updated itinerary with new dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
October
4 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*
5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's*
6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation*
8 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick*
9 - Sauget, IL - Pop's*
10 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge*
12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater*
13 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard*
14 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes*
17 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
19 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
23 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
27 - Denver, CO - Summit
29 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
November
1 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
2 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
5 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
7 - Reading, PA - Reverb*
12 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern*
13 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
15 - Dallas, TX - The Studio At The Factory
16 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
17 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
* Dark Funeral only
In addition, Dark Funeral is celebrating three decades of blasphemy with a re-worked version of their debut album. Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition), which was released last Friday, August 9, via Century Media Records and has been remixed by David Castillo and re-mastered once again by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.
Find rare material from the band's ominous beginnings in 1994 — an ultimate rendition and must-have for devoted disciples of darkness! Order here.
Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:
"Open The Gates"
"Shadows Over Transylvania"
"My Dark Desires"
"In The Sign Of The Horns"
"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024)
"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)
"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)
"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024)
"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024) visualizer:
"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024) visualizer:
"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)" visualizer:
"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024):
Music & Lyrics by Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman
1994 Recordings & Mixes by Dan Swanö, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson
2024 Recordings & Mixes by David Castillo, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson
Video Production by 12 Inch Media
Artwork: Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman
Dark Funeral lineup (1994):
Lord Ahriman – Guitars
Blackmoon – Guitars
Draugen – Drums
Themgoroth – Bass & Vocals
Dark Funeral lineup (2024):
Lord Ahriman – Guitars
Heljarmadr – Vocals
Chaq Mol – Guitars
Jalomaah – Drums
Adra-Melek – Bass