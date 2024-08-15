DARK FUNERAL Announce Headlining Off-Day Performances During Upcoming Tour With GWAR

Swedish black metal icons, Dark Funeral, will be embarking on a US tour later this year as direct support for GWAR. The band is now revealing additional headlining shows during the tour's off dates with direct support from Ghost Bath.

Prior to the tour start, Dark Funeral will hit the road from October 4 - 14 with support from Ghost Bath and then will start their trek with GWAR on October 17 through November 20, with additional headliners in Reading, PA and Columbia, SC during the run. The full and updated itinerary with new dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*

5 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's*

6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation*

8 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick*

9 - Sauget, IL - Pop's*

10 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge*

12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater*

13 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard*

14 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes*

17 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

19 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

23 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

27 - Denver, CO - Summit

29 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

November

1 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

2 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

5 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

7 - Reading, PA - Reverb*

12 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern*

13 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

15 - Dallas, TX - The Studio At The Factory

16 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

17 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

* Dark Funeral only

In addition, Dark Funeral is celebrating three decades of blasphemy with a re-worked version of their debut album. Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition), which was released last Friday, August 9, via Century Media Records and has been remixed by David Castillo and re-mastered once again by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.

Find rare material from the band's ominous beginnings in 1994 — an ultimate rendition and must-have for devoted disciples of darkness! Order here.

Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:

"Open The Gates"

"Shadows Over Transylvania"

"My Dark Desires"

"In The Sign Of The Horns"

"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024)

"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)

"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)

"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024)

"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024) visualizer:

"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024) visualizer:

"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)" visualizer:

"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024):

Music & Lyrics by Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman

1994 Recordings & Mixes by Dan Swanö, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson

2024 Recordings & Mixes by David Castillo, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson

Video Production by 12 Inch Media

Artwork: Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman

Dark Funeral lineup (1994):

Lord Ahriman – Guitars

Blackmoon – Guitars

Draugen – Drums

Themgoroth – Bass & Vocals

Dark Funeral lineup (2024):

Lord Ahriman – Guitars

Heljarmadr – Vocals

Chaq Mol – Guitars

Jalomaah – Drums

Adra-Melek – Bass