DARK FUNERAL Announce US Fall Tour With GWAR

Swedish black metal icons, Dark Funeral, will be embarking on a US tour later this year as direct support for GWAR. The trek will kick off on October 17 in Las Vegas, NV and will dominate the states until the final stop on November 20 in Nashville, TN. The full itinerary can be found below.

Radio and local pre-sales will start on Thursday, June 20 at 10 AM, local time while the general on sale will launch Friday, June 21 at 10 AM, local.

GWAR vocalist Blóthar the Berserker comments: "Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser takes all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?"

Dates:

October

17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

18 - Tempe/Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

23 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

27 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

29 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

November

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

2 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

5 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

6 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

9 - Richmond, VA - The National*

10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz*

11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel*

13 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

15 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

16 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

17 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

*Cancer Bats replace Dark Funeral

Dark Funeral are celebrating three decades of blasphemy with a re-worked version of their debut album.

Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) is due on August 9 via Century Media Records and has been remixed by David Castillo and re-mastered once again by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.

To celebrate the release and to give fans a taste of the new sonics, the band is now sharing the first re-recorded single, "Open The Gates", along with a visualizer. The clip, which was created by 12 Inch Media, can be found below.

Dark Funeral guitarist and original member Lord Ahriman comments, “In January 1994, Blackmoon (RIP) and I put our entire income and savings into a recording session and pressing 1,000 copies of our 4-track debut Mini-CD. A Mini-CD we released ourselves too. To now reach the significant milestone with an epic 30th anniversary is of course very honourable for me & the band. Three decades of Swedish black metal filled with precious memories. It is now time for us to reflect on what started it all, a 30-year epic journey, filled with experiences and an unbreakable bond. And in this honor, we have breathed new life into these legendary songs & given them an honest but modern update. Enjoy!“

Find rare material from the band's ominous beginnings in 1994 — an ultimate rendition and must-have for devoted disciples of darkness!

Album Formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- Limited hand-numbered Transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl

- Limited hand-numbered Clear Smoke Marbled 180g Vinyl (US EDITION)

- Strictly Limited hand-numbered transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl including signed Art Print - Only 300 copies worldwide (Century Media Exclusive)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:

"Open The Gates"

"Shadows Over Transylvania"

"My Dark Desires"

"In The Sign Of The Horns"

"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024)

"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)

"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)

"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024)

"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024):

Music & Lyrics by Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman

1994 Recordings & Mixes by Dan Swanö, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson

2024 Recordings & Mixes by David Castillo, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson

Video Production by 12 Inch Media

Artwork: Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman

Dark Funeral lineup (1994):

Lord Ahriman – Guitars

Blackmoon – Guitars

Draugen – Drums

Themgoroth – Bass & Vocals

Dark Funeral lineup (2024):

Lord Ahriman – Guitars

Heljarmadr – Vocals

Chaq Mol – Guitars

Jalomaah – Drums

Adra-Melek – Bass