DARK FUNERAL, CATTLE DECAPITATION And Others Confirmed For Decibel Magazine Tour 2023

The longest-running metal tour in North America is back. The Decibel Magazine Tour returns in May as Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral (pictured above) headline Decibel's now decade-plus annual trek. Tour support comes from California progressive death/grind heroes Cattle Decapitation, Ohio death metal destroyers 200 Stab Wounds and Adirondack atmospheric black metal phenom Blackbraid.

"North America, we will soon meet again. And this time we're coming back to headline the epic Decibel Magazine Tour - what an honor," says Dark Funeral guitarist/founder Lord Ahriman. "We have already prepared a new and absolutely amazing setlist. You will be in for a massive treat this time, no doubt."

"Excited to be hitting the USA again and playing more than just one new song this time," exclaims Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan. "Dark Funeral are great guys, and we look forward to jamming alongside them; Metal Blade Records has told us many good things about labelmates 200 Stab Wounds so it will be good to finally meet and see them! What Blackbraid is doing is super sick, and we do love our black metal, so all in all its looking to be quite an awesome run!"

Tickets for the 2023 Decibel Magazine Tour go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM, local time, here

The Decibel Magazine Tour 2023 dates (with Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Blackbraid)

May

11 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

12 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

13 - El Rey - Albuquerque, NM

15 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

16 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

17 - The Warehouse - Houston, TX

19 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

20 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

21 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

23 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

24 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

26 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

30 - The Metro - Chicago, IL

31 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

June

2 - The Summit - Denver, CO

3 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

5 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

6 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

7 - The Roseland Ballroom -Portland, OR

9 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

10 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

* no Blackbraid