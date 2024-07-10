DARK FUNERAL Share Official Visualizer For "My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)
July 10, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Swedish black metal icons, Dark Funeral, are celebrating three decades of blasphemy with a re-worked version of their debut album. Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) is due on August 9 via Century Media Records and has been remixed by David Castillo and re-mastered once again by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.
The band is now sharing the third offering from the record, "My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)" along with a visualizer. Watch below:
Dark Funeral guitarist and original member Lord Ahriman previously commented about the special edition, “In January 1994, Blackmoon (RIP) and I put our entire income and savings into a recording session and pressing 1,000 copies of our 4-track debut Mini-CD. A Mini-CD we released ourselves too. To now reach the significant milestone with an epic 30th anniversary is of course very honourable for me & the band. Three decades of Swedish black metal filled with precious memories. It is now time for us to reflect on what started it all, a 30-year epic journey, filled with experiences and an unbreakable bond. And in this honor, we have breathed new life into these legendary songs & given them an honest but modern update. Enjoy!“
Find rare material from the band's ominous beginnings in 1994 — an ultimate rendition and must-have for devoted disciples of darkness!
Album Formats:
- CD Jewelcase
- Limited hand-numbered Transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl
- Limited hand-numbered Clear Smoke Marbled 180g Vinyl (US EDITION)
- Strictly Limited hand-numbered transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl including signed Art Print - Only 300 copies worldwide (Century Media Exclusive)
- Digital Album
Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:
"Open The Gates"
"Shadows Over Transylvania"
"My Dark Desires"
"In The Sign Of The Horns"
"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024)
"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)
"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)
"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024)
"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)" visualizer:
"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024):
Music & Lyrics by Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman
1994 Recordings & Mixes by Dan Swanö, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson
2024 Recordings & Mixes by David Castillo, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson
Video Production by 12 Inch Media
Artwork: Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman
Dark Funeral lineup (1994):
Lord Ahriman – Guitars
Blackmoon – Guitars
Draugen – Drums
Themgoroth – Bass & Vocals
Dark Funeral lineup (2024):
Lord Ahriman – Guitars
Heljarmadr – Vocals
Chaq Mol – Guitars
Jalomaah – Drums
Adra-Melek – Bass
Dark Funeral will be embarking on a US tour later this year as direct support for GWAR. The trek will kick off on October 17 in Las Vegas, NV and will dominate the states until the final stop on November 20 in Nashville, TN. The full itinerary can be found below.
Dates:
October
17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
18 - Tempe/Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
23 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
27 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
29 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre
30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
November
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
2 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
5 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
6 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*
9 - Richmond, VA - The National*
10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz*
11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel*
13 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
15 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
16 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
17 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
*Cancer Bats replace Dark Funeral