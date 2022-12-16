DARK SARAH Debut "Invincible" Lyric Video

"Invincible" is the second single from cinematic metal icons Dark Sarah's upcoming fifth studio album, Attack Of Orym. A lyric video for the song, which features Kasperi Heikkinen (Beast In Black) on guitar, can be viewed below.

"Invincible" is a very energetic and powerful song, and a total spirit lifter! In the album storyline Malevolent, the evil magic orb, tries to convince the protagonist Luna to stay on the dark path.

Attack Of Orym will be released on January 27. Signed CDs are available to pre-order now at this location. Digital versions can be pre-saved here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro - Choose Your Weapons"

"Attack Of Orym" (Feat. Mark Jansen)

"Invincible" (Feat. Kasperi Heikkinen)

"B.U.R.N."

"Warning Sign"

"Goth Disco"

"Delirium" (Feat. Kasperi Heikkinen)

"Piece Of My Heart" (Feat. JP Leppäluoto)

"Breaking Free"

"Hero And A Villain"

"Warning Sign'' video:

The beguiling new dimension, coalescing between crystal-clear vocals and propulsive hardness, draws you into the tempestuous maelstrom of their horror fantasy theme. Introducing the new villain Orym, the band invites you to choose your weapons and to join their epic battle against the dark forces!

Mark Jansen of Epica will sing the title role of Orym, the king of the forest folk. We´ll also hear a long time Dark Sarah guest, JP Leppäluoto returning in the role of Dragon. Kasperi Heikkinen (Beast In Black) will provide his talent on lead guitar.

Dark Sarah vocalist Heidi Parviainen on Attack Of Orym: “Our upcoming new album called Attack Of Orym is a concept album like its predecessors, and a continuation for the Grim -album which started a new story line with a modern horror fantasy theme. Musically, Attack Of Orym introduces yet again a more modern sound and a taste of what's to come in the future - with a 'Dark Sarah twist,' of course. We're very happy about this album and it has been really fun to make. Also creating the new visual brand and the Grim world has been an adventure already!”

(Photo - Marko Simonen)