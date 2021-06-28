DARK STATION Release Reimagined Version Of "Misery" Single; Music Video
Dark Station has released the reimagined version of their single "Misery" to all major platforms. This version of the single will be included on their upcoming 5-song EP titled Afterlight that features reimagined songs from their previous album Down In The Dark.
"Nathan wrote this song about the relationship between Harley Quinn and The Joker, but I think anyone who has been in a toxic relationship will identify with the lyrics. Instrumentally, we put everything together with Jeremy and Brandon Wolfe at Wolfe Studios. I really love how this version of the song turned out. I think it shows a different side of the band and I think a lot of people will appreciate that," says Kyle Ort, the band's guitarist.
He adds, "We wanted the video to feel like a live performance, almost like the viewer was in the room with us, so we did the entire video in 2 shots with minimal editing. The film location was Big Bear, California and I remember the temperature dropped to around 20 degrees while we were filming the outside shot. I could barely feel my hands as I was playing guitar. It definitely wasn't an ideal situation, but we did it!"
Dark Station is:
Nathan Spades - Vocals
Kyle Ort - Guitar
David Bruno - Guitar
Eric Sinful - Bass
Dylan Roy - Drums