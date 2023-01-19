DARK TRANQUILLITY / ANDROMEDA Guitarist JOHAN REINHOLDZ Releases Weightless And Numb Solo Album

Dark Tranquillity guitarist Johan Reinholdz, also known for his work with Andromeda and NonExist, has released his second solo album, Weightless And Numb. It is now available via Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Weightless And Numb"

"Bury Me In Your Heart"

"A Promise Unfulfilled"

"For Posterity"

"One Consciousness"

"The Lighthouse At The End Of The Sky"

"Where Sorrow Comes to Die"

"Lullaby For The Lonely"

Photo by Live Music Club