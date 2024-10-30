DARK TRANQUILLITY Debut "Neuronal Fire" Music Video

Iconic melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity, have released a video for "Neuronal Fire", the latest from their new album, Endtime Signals. Check it out below:

Endtime Signals not only marks the 13th studio album of the band, but also their 10th album collaboration with their label Century Media Records. Building on the success of previous releases such as Atoma (2016), which climbed up to #2 in the Swedish album charts, and Moment (2020), which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award, the band is set to continue to redefine and deliver a top-tier musical experience with Endtime Signals.

Order the new album here

Tracklisting:

"Shivers And Voids"

"Unforgivable"

"Neuronal Fire"

"Not Nothing"

"Drowned Out Voices"

"One Of Us Is Gone"

"The Last Imagination"

"Enforced Perspective"

"Our Disconnect"

"Wayward Eyes"

"A Bleaker Sun"

"False Reflection"

Bonus tracks:

"Zero Sum"

"In Failure"

"Wayward Eyes" video:

"Not Nothing" video:

"Unforgivable" video:

"The Last Imagination" visualizer:

Dark Tranquillity are:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Christian Jansson - Bass

Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - Drums