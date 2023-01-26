DARK TRANQUILLITY Live At Bloodstock Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Dark Tranquillity performed at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival in August 2022 on the Sophie Lancaster stage. Professionally-filmed video of the band's entire set can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Identical To None"

"Transient"

"Monochromatic Stains"

"Forward Momentum"

"Terminus (Where Death Is Most Alive)"

"The Dark Unbroken"

"Atoma"

"The New Build"

"Final Resistance"

"Phantom Days"

"The Treason Wall"

"Encircled"

"ThereIn"

"Lost To Apathy"

"Misery's Crown"