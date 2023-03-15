DARK TRANQUILLITY, NIGHTWISH, KORPIKLAANI, And More - 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 Day 4 Recap Video Posted

Organizers of 70000 Tons Of Metal, "The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise", have released the official recap video for Day 4 of the cruise.

A message states:

“Day 4 features a longstanding tradition for 70000 Tons Of Metal, the annual Belly Flop Contest which is hosted at the Solarium Pool on Deck 11. Our panel of expert judges, assembled from a fine cast of musicians, judge Sailors’ belly flops into the pool and assign scores. The crowd goes wild as Belly Floppers dive and make a splash! The winners of the contest are awarded with medals and celebrate by uncorking and splashing bottles of champagne.

“Jamming in International Waters is the All-Star Jam on board 70000 Tons Of Metal, one of the highlights of the festival! This year we were graced by Alex Krull and Clémentine Delauney as they hosted this heavy metal history making event. Metal and rock classics were performed by world-class musicians who banded together to jam out in the Royal Theater.

“Select musicians host Exclusive Artist Clinics on board, giving Sailors the chance to get a masterclass from some of heavy metal’s finest musicians from across the Globe.

“As the non-stop action enters the final night on board, the Sailor organized Costume Party begins. One Sailor dressed in costume exclaims, ‘It’s awesome to be because you see that the Artists are [nearby] hanging out with everyone else.’ This event is an incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an All-Access backstage pass!

“The event draws near its end and the final performance on board the Pool Deck Stage, the World’s Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to Ever Sail the Open Seas, is none other than the Finnish symphonic titans, Nightwish. Once their performance ended the Skipper addresses the crowd, which we fondly call the United Nations of Heavy Metal at Sea. 71 nations were represented on board Round 11, a truly remarkable assembly of heavy metal fans and musicians that is unmatched. The Skipper’s remarks concluded, ‘There will be a 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024, and many more after that. You will know more SOON!’ The crowd gathered at the Pool Deck stage cheered on with great enthusiasm.

“At the end of the night Sailors gather at the Solarium for a special edition of 70000 Tons Of Karaoke where musicians and Sailors sing until dawn.”

