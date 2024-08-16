DARK TRANQUILLITY Premier "Wayward Eyes" Music Video; Endtime Signals Album Out Now

Iconic melodic death metal pioneers, Dark Tranquillity, have released their new album, Endtime Signals. In celebration, the band have issued a music video for the new single, "Wayward Eyes". Watch below:

Endtime Signals not only marks the 13th studio album of the band, but also their 10th album collaboration with their label Century Media Records. Building on the success of previous releases such as Atoma (2016), which climbed up to #2 in the Swedish album charts, and Moment (2020), which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award, the band is set to continue to redefine and deliver a top-tier musical experience with Endtime Signals.

Endtime Signals is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Gatefold edition w/ 14 tracks (“Midnight Haze” ink spot effect vinyl incl. additional black LP with 2 bonus tracks and etching & extended 8-pages LP booklet, housed in an O-Card with special die-cut)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2LP Gatefold edition w/ 14 tracks [US version] (“Neuronal Fire” splatter effect vinyl incl. additional black LP with 2 bonus tracks and etching & extended 8-pages LP booklet, housed in an O-Card with special die-cut)

- Ltd. Deluxe CD Digipak edition w/ 14 tracks (incl. 2 bonus tracks & extended 28-pages booklet, housed in an O-Card with special die-cut)

- Standard CD Jewelcase w/ 12 tracks

- 1LP Gatefold in black and various colours w/ 12 tracks

- 1LP Gatefold in black [US version] w/ 12 tracks

- Standard CD Jewelcase [Japanese version] w/ 14 tracks

Order the new album here

Tracklisting:

"Shivers And Voids"

"Unforgivable"

"Neuronal Fire"

"Not Nothing"

"Drowned Out Voices"

"One Of Us Is Gone"

"The Last Imagination"

"Enforced Perspective"

"Our Disconnect"

"Wayward Eyes"

"A Bleaker Sun"

"False Reflection"

Bonus tracks:

"Zero Sum"

"In Failure"

"Not Nothing" video:

"Unforgivable" video:

"The Last Imagination" visualizer:

The band recently announced a US co-headline tour in support of their new album with Amorphis and support from Fire In the Distance in September and October, which will kick off on September 3 in Richmond, Virginia and conclude on October 6 in New York City.

Dark Tranquillity are:

Mikael Stanne - Vocals

Johan Reinholdz - Guitar

Martin Brändström - Electronics

Christian Jansson - Bass

Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - Drums