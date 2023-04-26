DARK TRANQUILLITY - "Preparations For The Next Album Are In Full Progress"

Swedish bashers Dark Tranquillity have checked in with the following update:

"We're very excited to report that the preparations for the next D.T. album are in full progress. The songs are getting more and more complete every week as we are tweaking the details and perfecting the riffs. More information will be revealed in the near future, but rest assured that things are sounding great and we can't wait for you to hear the music that we're working on."

Dark Tranquillity performed at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival in August 2022 on the Sophie Lancaster stage. Professionally-filmed video of the band's entire set can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Identical To None"

"Transient"

"Monochromatic Stains"

"Forward Momentum"

"Terminus (Where Death Is Most Alive)"

"The Dark Unbroken"

"Atoma"

"The New Build"

"Final Resistance"

"Phantom Days"

"The Treason Wall"

"Encircled"

"ThereIn"

"Lost To Apathy"

"Misery's Crown"