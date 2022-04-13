DARKANE – Inhuman Spirits Tracklisting Revealed
Darkane will release their new studio album Inhuman Spirits on June 24, 2022 via Massacre Records. The tracklist for the album has been revealed; check it out below.
The album is also available to preorder as a CD Digipak and limited edition vinyl LP in selected stores – find purchase options here.
Inhuman Spirits was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, and it is packed with intense, brutal, groovy and catchy melodic death/thrash metal. The cover artwork was created by Mathias Blom / The Happy Creative.
The first single from the new album, the title track, will be released on April 26 along with a video.
Tracklisting:
“Inhuman Spirits”
“Awakening”
“Embrace The Flames”
“Conspiracies Of The Flesh”
“Inhaling Mental Chaos”
“Mansion Of Torture”
“The Quintessence Of Evil”
“A Spiral To Nothing”
“The Great Deceiver”
“Vålnader”