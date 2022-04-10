DARKANE Release New Video For "Convicted"

Swedish extreme metal band Darkane have just released a new video for the song "Convicted" from their debut album Rusted Angel, originally issued in 1999, to celebrate its re-release on all digital platforms on Friday, April 15th.

The new clip, which can be seen below, was filmed by Philipp Koch in 2014 at Bibelot Poppodium in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

Pre-save or pre-add Rusted Angel in digital format here. CD and LP will be available later on. Darkane's complete back catalogue will be re-released over the coming weeks, further details to follow shortly.

Late last month, Darkane announced that they are going to release their long-awaited new studio album Inhuman Spirits on June 24, 2022 via Massacre Records.

It was mixed and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, and is packed with intense, brutal, groovy and catchy melodic death/thrash metal!

The cover artwork - available below - was created by Mathias Blom / The Happy Creative.

Inhuman Spirits will soon be available to pre-order as a CD Digipak and limited edition vinyl LP as well as in digital formats.

For further details, visit Darkane on Facebook.