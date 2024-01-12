DARKEST HOUR Share Official Video For New Song "Societal Bile"

Washington, D.C. quintet Darkest Hour - Mike Schleibaum [guitar], John Henry [vocals], Aaron Deal [bass], Travis Orbin [drums], and Nico Santora [guitar] - will release their tenth album, Perpetual | Terminal, on February 23 via MNRK Heavy.

Today, the band share the video for the new song, "Societal Bile", which was directed by Chad Fjerstad.

"This song is for survivors," says Schleibaum. "While we all have our own special survival story, this song touches on the bile that immerses us as we navigate this modern life. It's also an acknowledgment of the personal responsibility we all share to ourselves to reject all that attempts to consume us and fight each day to find our own space to exist in peace with a world at war. It's dedicated to everyone who's got that survivor's disease and won't ever give up."

Tracklisting:

"Perpetual | Terminal"

"Societal Bile"

"A Prayer To The Holy Death"

"The Nihilist Undone"

"One With The Void"

"Amor Fati"

"Love Is Fear"

"New Utopian Dream"

"Mausoleum"

"My Only Regret"

"Goddess Of War, Give Me Something to Die For"

