DARKEST HOUR Signs With MNRK Heavy; New Album Due In Early '24

MNRK Heavy announces the addition of DC metal band, Darkest Hour, to its roster. Under this new worldwide deal, the band will release their tenth studio album in early 2024.

MNRK’s SVP of Rock & Metal, Scott Givens, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Darkest Hour back to MNRK Heavy and look forward to unleashing their amazing new record. "

Mike Schleibaum, Darkest Hour’s guitarist, says, “We are beyond excited to announce our partnership with MNRK HEAVY! We have been working for years with members of their team on various other projects and know they will help give our new album the worldwide release it deserves. We have always strived to bring our unique blend of thrash, metal, hardcore, and punk to the largest audience possible, and with the massive reach of MNRK, we are confident and ready to begin the next chapter of our band’s story.”



MRNK Heavy will also reissue the band’s 2017 studio album, Godless Prophets And The Migrant Flora, on several vinyl variants and digitally on DSPs. The album was produced by underground legend Kurt Ballou (Converge) at his Godcity complex and is already destined to be a Metalcore classic.



Darkest Hour vocalist John Henry says, “Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora has always held a special place in our hearts and in our discography. Over the process of working on this re-issue, our love for this album has only grown deeper. We are happy to announce the vinyl variants and its re-emergence on worldwide streaming services.”



A bastard child born of the mid-90s punk/metal/hardcore movement, Washington, DC's Darkest Hour combine the passion, energy, and soul of punk/hardcore with the style, speed, vengeance, and fury of melodic speed/thrash/death metal. Darkest Hour have helped define the entire New Wave of American Metal sound as one of modern metal/core pioneers. A sound that gave the metal and hardcore/punk world the revitalization it surely needed. This style blended the raw, hardcore punk of the ‘80s with the Scandinavian death metal of the ‘90s and forged a sound that would later become the template for modern metal. Since their inception 21 years ago, Darkest Hour has released nine studio full-length albums (via 11 different record labels), appeared in major motion pictures and US television shows and video games, and have toured the world extensively, covering 6 of the 7 continents.