DARKEST HOUR To Release Perpetual | Terminal Album In February; Title Track Music Video Posted

Washington, D.C. quintet Darkest Hour - Mike Schleibaum [guitar], John Henry [vocals], Aaron Deal [bass], Travis Orbin [drums], and Nico Santora [guitar] - have announced their tenth album, Perpetual | Terminal, out February 23 via MNRK Heavy. Pre-order it here.

The band has introduced the new album by sharing the video for the title track. Watch below.

"This is a whole Darkest Hour album in one song," the band says. "It felt like the perfect album opener, eventually became the title track, and therefore is the perfect place to start as we present this new album to the world. Lyrically, it touches on all of the themes of the record — an album centered around the duality of survival and rebirth. Or, you could just say, some new music from old friends who just won't ever give up."

Tracklisting:

"Perpetual | Terminal"

"Societal Bile"

"A Prayer To The Holy Death"

"The Nihilist Undone"

"One With The Void"

"Amor Fati"

"Love Is Fear"

"New Utopian Dream"

"Mausoleum"

"My Only Regret"

"Goddess Of War, Give Me Something to Die For"

"Perpetual | Terminal" video:

Darkest Hour will hit the road tomorrow (Wednesday, November 15) with Exodus and Fit For An Autopsy.