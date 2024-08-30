DARKTHRONE – Peaceville Records To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Transilvanian Hunger With Corona Vinyl Edition

Peaceville Records has announced a limited corona vinyl edition of the Darkthrone classic Transilvanian Hunger to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary.

Famously written and recorded over a period of just two weeks, Transilvanian Hunger features primitive guitar riffs over a monotonous drum beat creating a feel of hypnotic starkness bringing to mind the rawness of early Bathory.

Originally released in 1994, during what is often deemed to be the peak of the "Second Wave" of Black Metal, over the years the album has become representative of the definitive ‘90s Norwegian black metal sound and style, often copied but never bettered, and also contains lyrics by Varg Vikernes on half of the tracks.

Transilvanian Hunger was recorded with Fenriz’ Necrohell studio, and was the first release where the band became a duo, following the departure of guitarist Zephyrous.

This new edition of Transilvanian Hunger marks the album’s 30th anniversary, and is presented on limited corona vinyl, including an audio master more in line with the original 1994 release, courtesy of Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony. This new edition is set for release on September 27, preorder at burningshed.com.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Transilvanian Hunger”

“Over Fjell Og Gjennom Torner”

“Skald Av Satans Sol”

“Slottet I Det Fjerne”

Side B

“Graven Takeheimens Saler”

“I En Hall Med Flesk Og Mjod”

“As Flittermice As Satans Spy”

“En As I Dype Skogen”