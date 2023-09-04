DARKTHRONE – Under A Funeral Moon To Receive Silver-Marbled Vinyl Reissue To Commemorate 30th Anniversary

Peaceville Records will release 1993’s Under A Funeral Moon on silver-marbled effect vinyl on October 20. The reissue features its original sleeve artwork and layout, and audio master in line with the original 1993 edition. Preorder at burningshed.com.

The album is a bleak reflection of contemporary times, featuring harsh guitar riffage and hateful vocals in what was the band’s first 100% pure black metal opus; a work completely stripped of the death metal traces of former releases and in its place, a stark & primitive execution. This was aided by an intentionally lo-fi sound that is powerfully cold and entirely unconcerned with any modern-day aesthetics. Under A Funeral Moon is the album that many Darkthrone fans hail as the ultimate manifesto for black metal.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Natassja In Eternal Sleep”

“Summer Of The Diabolical Holocaust”

“The Dance Of Eternal Shadows”

“Unholy Black Metal”

Side B

“To Walk The Infernal Fields”

“Under A Funeral Moon”

“Inn I De Dype Skogens Fabn”

“Crossing The Triangle Of Flames”