DARKWATER Releases Fan Made Lyric Video For “Light Of Dawn”

The Swedish melodic progressive metal band Darkwater just released a fan made lyric video for the song "Light Of Dawn", taken from their latest album Human. The lyric video was created by Sherry Lee Grandy.

Henrik Båth of Darkwater comments:

"We've had the pleasure of seeing some of Sherry's work before so when she told us a while back that she worked on some stuff for a song of ours we were pretty excited. When we finally saw what she'd come up with we were blown away, this is just an amazingly beautiful story told to this song. We are extremely honored!"

Human is available now via Ulterium Records on CD, 2LP and digital.