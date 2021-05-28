DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED Featuring NIGHTWISH Keyboardist TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Re-Issue Witch-Hunts Album From 1998 On CD And Limited Edition Vinyl LP

The third full-length Darkwoods My Betrothed studio album, Witch-Hunts, a conceptual black metal album, will be released in vinyl format on July 9th 2021. These are numbered limited editions.

The CD version of the album was originally released back in 1998 by Spinefarm Records. This new vinyl edition is released by Backstage Rock Shop. Limited edition transparent yellow vinyl with gatefold sleeve and renewed album artwork.

Side A

"Without Ceremony And Bell Toll"

"Inside The Circle Of Stones"

"The Crow And Warrior"

"Dying To Meet You"

Side B - The Witch Hunts Trilogy

"The Preacher Came To Town"

"Burn, Witches, Burn"

"Witch Hunters"

Pre-order here. The CD re-issue is available here.

Nightwish founder / keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen spoke with KaaosTV about his forthcoming albums from Darkwoods My Bethrothed and Auri. Check out the interview below.

Holopainen on Darkwoods My Betrothed

"We did three albums in the mid-'90s, the latest one coming out in '98; Witch-Hunts, it was called. Since then we have had this highschool friends get-together almost every summer, since the past 15 years or so, and we always talk about the comeback of Darkwoods and then forget it immediately. But last July, in 2020, we thought that it's really now or never. Because of this situation that the world is in, we finally might have the time and the means to actually realize this that we have been talking about for so long, and here we are."

"Originally I was just a session musician back in the days, and now, even though I'm a full-time member of the band I still don't do any songs. It's the other guys who take care of that; I just play my parts with the keys. That's the dynamics of this particular band and that's the way it works the best, because Jouni (Mikkonen / guitars), Teemu (Kautonen / bass) and Pasi (Kankkunen / vocals), the core of the band, they have such a strong vision of the songs and the lyrics and the overall atmosphere of what Darkwoods is about. They do the songwriting part and then I just come in and spice up the whole thing with the keyboards, just the way it has worked in the past and on this album as well."

Darkwoods My Betrothed is gearing up to release their new album, Angel Of Carnage Unleashed. Stay tuned for updates. Go to the band's official Facebook page here.