DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED Featuring NIGHTWISH Members Sign With Napalm Records; New Music Coming Soon

After more than two decades of silence, Finnish cult black/epic metallers and pioneers of the scene, Darkwoods My Betrothed, carve their long-awaited comeback in stone by signing a worldwide record deal with Napalm Records.

In 2020, the old horde from the original lineup rejoined forces, now augmented by former session keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen as a full member of the band, bringing a significant contribution to the creative process, and Kai Hahto (both Nightwish) as session drummer.

Founded in 1993 in Kitee, Finland, Darkwoods My Betrothed quickly gained a cult status in the black metal underground. In 1995, they released their debut album, Heirs Of The Northstar, followed by sophomore album, Autumn Roars Thunder (1996), and Witch-Hunts (1998). Shortly after, the pagan flame of Darkwoods My Betrothed became but a fleeting glimpse in the nocturnal darkness of Eastern Finland. But it never faded away completely.

Be prepared for an onslaught of melodic black metal and epic majesty.

Darkwoods My Betrothed is:

Pasi Kankkunen - vocals, guitar

Jouni Mikkonen - guitar

Teemu Kautonen - bass, backing vocals

Tuomas Holopainen - keyboards

Kai Hahto - drums (session)

(Photo - Antti Iivonen)