DARRYL DMC Guests On New Album From PATRIARCHS IN BLACK

Patriarchs In Black - the project formed by Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction) and Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Quiet Riot) - have just put the finishing touches on their second album, My Veneration.

My Veneration will be released by Germany's MDD Records worldwide on October 6th. The cover art, created by Josh Anonymous, can be seen below.

As with the Patriarchs In Black debut, Reach For The Scars, Lorenzo and Kelly are joined by multiple singers and bassists. Karl Agell (Corrosion Of Conformity) is back, as is Rob Traynor (Black Water Rising). Mark Sunshine (Riotgod, Unida) sings along with hip-hop legend Darryl DMC from RUN/DMC on the track "Veneration". There's also appearances from John "JD" DeServio (Black Label Society), Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog), Johnny Araya (yes, Tom's brother), plus a cover of "I Stole Your Love" by KISS, featuring Johnny Kelly's brother Danny Kelly and many more guests, including the project's first use of violin and keyboards.

"Johnny and I have recorded with well over a dozen musicians on our two albums and each person brings their own influences to this project," stated Lorenzo. "We're not trying to please everyone, but I do feel like there's something on My Veneration for everybody. Kelly Abe, who was on the TV show Battle For Ozzfest, is a decade younger than us and he brings, I guess you'd call it a nu-metal sound to the songs he sings on. Sunshine is perhaps the most unique singer I've ever heard, and Karl... is Karl. How can you not love Karl's voice?"

Regarding the album title My Veneration, Lorenzo said, "Obviously, it's a play on words of a famous song, but you don't hear the word 'Veneration' used often. I love the word and it describes my love and deep respect of making music."

The first single from My Veneration is the track "Veneration" featuring DMC, out August 25th.

Check out a brief video teaser: