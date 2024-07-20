DARWIN Feat. SIMON PHILLIPS, GREG HOWE, DEREK SHERINIAN And More Share Official Video For "What Do We Know"

DarWin, the ongoing musical exploration featuring Simon Phillips, Mohini Dey, Greg Howe, Derek Sherinian and Matt Bissonette, recently released a video for "Hulks & Heroes", a track from their new album, Five Steps On The Sun. They have shared an official video for the closing track, "What Do We Know".

Five Steps On The Sun is available on CD and strictly Limited Heavyweight Vinyl including exclusive poster.

Tracklisting:

"Soul Police"

"Inside This Zoo"

"Be That Man"

"One Step On The Sun"

"Five Steps On The Sun"

"The Sun"

"Imitation Suede"

"Seasons Of A Life"

"Hulks & Heroes"

"What Do We Know"

