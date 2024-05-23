DARWIN Feat. SIMON PHILLIPS, GREG HOWE, DEREK SHERINIAN And Others Release Making Of "Be That Man" Video

DarWin featuring Simon Phillips, Mohini Dey, Greg Howe, and Matt Bissonette, will release their new album, Five Steps On The Sun, on June 7. Today the band share the video below, discussing the making of the song, "Be That Man".

A video for "Be That Man" can be viewed below.

DarWin is an ongoing musical exploration driven by Simon Phillips and DarWin (DW). The music seeks to elevate the power of crafted songs, and the collection of songs into an album experience. Groove, energy, melody and harmony are all simultaneously prioritized. The songs should feel both original but somehow familiar.

The duo has collaborated with Matt Bissonette since 2015 as a song writing trio, fusing the diverse interests and experiences of the group. Matt’s vocals provide a soothing sonic resonance over novel rhythmic landscapes.

Follow-up to the critically acclaimed epic albums Origin Of Species and Frozen War, DarWin and Simon Phillips expand on their trademark sound - adding new levels of depth and melody.

The new album features a stellar lineup of musicians - Indian bassist Mohini Dey joins the band bringing her fiery playing, and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater) and Greg Howe return to the project.

Five Steps On The Sun will beleased on CD and strictly Limited Heavyweight Vinyl including exclusive poster.

Tracklisting:

"Soul Police"

"Inside This Zoo"

"Be That Man"

"One Step On The Sun"

"Five Steps On The Sun"

"The Sun"

"Imitation Suede"

"Seasons Of A Life"

"Hulks & Heroes"

"What Do We Know"

"Be That Man" video: