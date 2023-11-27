DARWIN - Watch SIMON PHILLIPS' Close-Up Drum Performance Of "Inside This Zoo"; Video

DarWin has been busy in the studio recording not just one but two major albums since 2021. The first big drop, “Inside This Zoo,” was recently released. Watch Simon Phillips' close-up drum performance of the track below:

DarWin’s debut album, Origin Of Specie,” grabbed attention with its mix of virtuoso guitars and symphonic rock. Follow-up, DarWin 2: A Frozen War, was hailed as “An entertaining Progressive Rock masterpiece!” by Classic Rock.

Now DarWin returns with a first single, “Inside This Zoo”. The first full album, tentatively named DarWin 4, is now targeted for release in early 2024.

“Inside This Zoo” is another powerhouse melodic epic from co-producers DarWin and the legendary Simon Phillips, with co-writer and vocalist Matt Bissonette.

Mumbai-born bass sensation Mohini Dey has joined Team DarWin and brings her iconic low-end wizardry to the groove on the two albums. Greg Howe takes his trademark shredding to the next level, sporting his new Lyra guitar with a soaring new tone that promises to melt faces globally. Dream Theater’s Derek Sherinian also returns with the group on keys and adds his signature symphonic edge.

As with previous DarWin releases, Simon Phillips drives the production, leveraging all the wisdom of the history of rock music in the process.



The accompanying video shows the band having an awesome time playing together. The friendship and joy of the music is clearly shining through.



“‘Inside This Zoo’ is an ideal first release from these upcoming two albums. It’s remarkably fresh but rock fans will know where to bang their heads. The song sounds best when played loud - really loud. There’s a lot happening musically in the song for our diehard prog fans. Lyrically, ‘Inside This Zoo’ just about sums things up these days perfectly! We love our fans, all our fellow humans on Earth, and we hope this song gets everyone excited for all of the upcoming releases now being prepared! Let’s do this together! - DarWin

“Inside This Zoo” is available on platforms everywhere. Save here.