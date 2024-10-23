DAUGHTRY Debut Official Music Video For New Single "The Dam"

Daughtry have released the official music video for "The Dam", the latest single released from their debut record with Big Machine Label Group. Out now on all platforms via Big Machine Rock, the 6-track EP, Shock To The System (Part One), includes previously released back-to-back No. 1s, “Artificial” and “Pieces,” in addition to new single, “The Dam”.

Watch the new video for "The Dam" below, and stream/download the new EP here.

Daughtry’s Shock To The System (Part One) offers up the first set of tracks in a two-part project that continues pulling back the curtain on frontman Chris Daughtry’s personal life. Six new songs, highlighted by amplified production and commanding vocals, showcase the universal story of a life laid bare by grief and built back up again through sheer determination. The journey through loss may be arduous, but on their new EP, Daughtry delivers a soundtrack to see you through every step of the way.

“This EP in many ways is a documentation of my catharsis – a peek behind the curtain into the healing of my inner self, if you will,” frontman Chris Daughtry explains. “Every day in the studio writing and recording these songs felt like therapy. It wasn’t part of some agenda or conscious effort, it just happened in a very organic way. I hope everyone who listens finds comfort in the fact that they are not alone in their struggles and finds the courage the say it out loud.”

In equal parts strength and vulnerability, the Daughtry’s new single, “The Dam,” sees their powerhouse lead vocalist at the top of his game. Atypically raw, yet still pristine vocals are set apart in cinematic, synth-drenched verses and high-octane choruses, laying the groundwork for what’s to come with the Nashville-based group.

Shock To The System (Part One) tracklisting:

“The Reckoning”

“Artificial”

“Pieces”

“Shock To The System”

“Nervous”

“The Dam”

"The Dam" video:

“Pieces” video:

"Artificial" video:

(Photo - Darren Craig)