DAUGHTRY Launch Official Music Video For New Single "Pieces"

On the heels of their recent #1 Active Rock single “Artificial” - the band’s first of their career at the format, Daughtry returned in late March with their follow-up single. “Pieces” is the second track to be released from the band’s upcoming EP, slated for release later this year on Big Machine Label Group. Watch an official music video for the song below:

Daughtry is the band fronted by Chris Daughtry and has been winning fans around the globe since he burst on the scene in 2006. The new single “Pieces” is a deeply personal song for Chris as it was written shortly after the loss of his mother and daughter.

The evocative lyrics, “I’ll never get over it. It’s hard to move on, but I’m learning to live with the pieces of me”, are delivered with passion and is sure to be another chart-topping hit for the band.

The single is available via all major DSP’s and can be found here.

“At some point in our lives, we will all experience trauma of some kind – something that chips away at the essence of who we are. Sometimes it’s an event so devastating that it shatters our reality and rips a hole through our soul. This is about finding the strength to pick up those broken pieces, face the darkness head on, and fight your way toward the light,” explains Chris Daughtry.

Watch a lyric video below:

Daughtry has plenty of touring planned for 2024 and will see him play various headline dates while also sharing stages with Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Creed among others the rest of the year. More information on tickets and VIP packages for all shows can be found at daughtryofficial.com.