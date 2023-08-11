DAUGHTRY Release "Artificial" Digital Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Daughtry, who recently announced their signing with Big Machine Label Group, have release their new digital single, "Artificial". Get it here, and watch a lyric video below.

"Chris Daughtry is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down,” said Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches."

Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry stated: “I am so thrilled to be working with Scott and the entire Big Machine crew on this next record and beyond. It’s very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision.”