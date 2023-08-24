DAUGHTRY Release Cinematic Music Video For "Artificial"

Rock outfit Daughtry fights for the heart and soul lost to an AI-run world in the epic visual for their new single, "Artificial", out today on all platforms. Watch the clip below.

Releasing their first original material in over two years, the new Big Machine Records signees usher in a fresh sonic era as frontman Chris Daughtry faces down a cyborg clone against a backdrop of crumbling cities and raining fire. Their most ambitious project to date, the cinematic music video spins a cautionary tale about the dangers of a planet overrun by artificial intelligence, a narrative that feels even more timely as artist unions fight for fair pay and protections from AI interference.

"'Artificial' is about the potential nightmare that AI could become and the idea that everything and everyone could eventually be replaced, essentially to perfection, and rendered obsolete," Daughtry explains. "However, the heart and soul of humanity and the ability to feel love, sadness, and compassion can never be replaced. While there are plenty of applications where AI can improve our lives and assist in many areas of creativity, I feel it's imperative that we find a way to protect our musicians, actors, writers, and all creative outlets from being destroyed.

"I am so incredibly proud of this video," Daughtry continues. "Everyone worked so hard to see this vision come to life, and it is easily my favorite thing I’ve done in my career."

The release follows the launch of Daughtry's Bare Bones Tour, plotting a rare acoustic run with 26 new US dates running throughout the fall. Alongside Billboard chart-topping rocker Ayron Jones, who is set to open on select stops, the upcoming performances mark a unique opportunity to highlight the stars' powerhouse musical versatility and vocal prowess in the most intimate of settings.

For more information, visit daughtryofficial.com.

(Photo - Dove Shore)