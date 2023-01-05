DAUGHTRY Releases Cover Of JOURNEY Classic "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" Feat. LZZY HALE; Lyric Video

Daughtry have released a cover of the Journey hit, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)". The band joined forces with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale for the single. Stream the single here, and check out an official lyric video below.

Says Daughtry: "40 years ago today Journey released this song as a single from their album Frontiers. It is truly an honor to share this rendition with you. We hope you dig it!!!"



