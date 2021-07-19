DAUGHTRY To Release Dearly Beloved Album In September; "Lioness" Lyric Video Streaming

Daughtry will release their new album, Dearly Beloved, on September 17. Check out a lyric video for the new single "Lioness" below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Desperation"

"World On Fire"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Changes Are Coming"

"Dearly Beloved"

"Cry For Help"

"Evil"

"Asylum"

"The Victim"

"Somebody"

"Call You Mine"

"Lioness"

"Break Into My Heart"

"Lioness" lyric video:

"Heavy Is The Crown" video:

Daughtry's The Dearly Beloved Tour, with special guests Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht, launches November 3.