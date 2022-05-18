DAVE EVANS - Original AC/DC Singer To Release "Guitarman" Single In June; Artwork Revealed

Chrystal Records Argentina, in alliance with Space Rock Productions Denmark, recently announced the recording of two new songs by AC/DC co-founder and former vocalist, Dave Evans. The songs were produced by the legendary Grammy winning music producer, Flemming Rasmussen, famous for having been the producer of three of Metallica's early albums, plus winning the Grammy for producing Metallica's "One" in 1989.

One of the songs is written by the Danish musician and composer Nicholas Hill and is called "Guitarman", the other song will be an Elvis Presley cover song that Dave Evans had made popular with his former band, AC/DC.

Evans has announced that "Guitarman" will be released in June. Check out the artwork, created by Ed Unitsky, below:

Evans recently released a video for his 2021 single, "Who's Gonna Rock Me?". In addition to Evans, the track features Bad Boy Troy (lead guitar), Gary Partin: (bass and rhythm guitar), Martin Gilardi (rhythm guitar and keyboards), and Wasim Balzaar (drums). The clip, shot entirely in Aruba, can be viewed below: