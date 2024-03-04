DAVE GROHL Joins Eighth Annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert

The eighth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver is thrilled to announce Dave Grohl will join the evening’s performance lineup and Martin Short will join for a special guest appearance.

Love Rocks NYC will now also be shown as a livestream event from the historic Beacon Theatre in NYC at 8 PM, ET on Thursday, March 7. Fans in NYC and elsewhere can experience this memorable night of music by signing up at loverocksnyc.com to access a livestream link to the concert via Veeps.com.

Veeps All Access subscribers can tune in for free or fans can purchase an individual show ticket for $20 while also helping support the organization as $20 = 2 Meals for New Yorkers living with severe and chronic illness. Additional seats are also being released today and fans can purchase through ticketmaster.com.

Executive produced by iconic international fashion designer John Varvatos, NYC Douglas Elliman real estate broker and prominent concert producer Greg Williamson and esteemed concert/events producer Nicole Rechter, and featuring appearances by Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan, the concert will support and honor the work of the cherished New York-based not-for-profit. The organization, which was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, now addresses 200+ diagnoses with its medically tailored meals and nutrition services. Last year, the staff and volunteers cooked, packaged, and home-delivered more than 4 million medically tailored meals to more than 14,700 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness.

Since launching in 2017, the annual Love Rocks NYC concerts have brought together an astonishing lineup of musical talent, raising $30 million to date and helping to fund 3 million meals to New Yorkers living with illnesses. The benefit concert highlights the organization’s continued mission of providing life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York Metropolitan area living with severe illness. As a member of the Food is Medicine Coalition (FIMC), God’s Love we Deliver supports the coalition’s national mission while offering vital services to local communities. God’s Love has seen a 20% increase in meals delivered over the past year.

For the eighth anniversary, the Love Rocks NYC 2024 all-star lineup, led by Music Director and Band Leader Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra), will feature The Black Keys, Hozier, Nile Rodgers, Tom Morello, Don Felder, Bettye Lavette, Joss Stone, Allison Russell, Emily King, Marcus King, Lucius, Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty, Luke Spiller (The Struts), Quinn Sullivan, Bernie Williams and more special surprise guests to be added.

The outstanding house band will include Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Jeff Babko (Jimmy Kimmel Live), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga) and a six-piece horn section. Ken Dashow of Q104.3 Radio will also serve as the evening’s “voice of god.”

The evening’s sponsors are Bloomberg Philanthropies, RJKB Family Charitable Foundation and Secunda Family Foundation. Additional sponsors include Ernst & Young, JT Magen, Samuel N & Dena M Lombardo, The Campbell/Ribbecke Family, DK Display Corp., Daily Provisions, Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack, Villa One Tequila, RWE Partners and official media sponsors iHeartMedia, Wall Street Journal, Q104.3 and Conde Nast.

For more information, please visit loverocksnyc.com.

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, we now serve people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. To support the health and well-being of our clients, we provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, and advocate for food and nutrition support. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, we home-delivered more than 4 million medically tailored meals to nearly 15,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit glwd.org. Follow God’s Love on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can’t be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It’s your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.

(Photo - Jay Blakesberg)