DAVE GROHL Reveals His Infidelity, Fathers Child Outside Of Marriage

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has announced he has fathered a newborn daughter outside of marriage.

In a post on Instagram, Grohl writes: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”





Grohl married model and TV producer Jordyn Blum in 2003 and has three daughters with his wife. Violet, his eldest daughter, is a touring member of Foo Fighters.