DAVE GROHL's The Storyteller Memoir Among Finalists In "Audiobook Of The Year" Category For 2022 Audie Awards

Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, has been nominated for a 2022 Audie Award, for the audiobook edition of his memoir, The Storyteller (HarperAudio).

Others nominated in the "Audiobook Of The Year" category include

- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, narrated by Ray Porter, published by Audible Studios

- A Promised Land, written and narrated by Barack Obama, published by Penguin Random House Audio

- The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris, narrated by William DeMeritt, published by Hachette Audio

Watch on March 4 as Kal Penn hosts the 27th annual Audies Gala, with celebrity judges Gigi Gorgeous, Caitlyn Paxson, Anthony Allen Ramos, Kristen Arnett, Gayle Forman, and Seija Rankin.

Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins, published Dave Grohl’s memoir, The Storyteller, back in October, 2021.

A collection of memories from his early days growing up in the suburbs of D.C. to hitting the road at 18, and all the music that followed. Learn about the true stories that were seen and heard from behind the microphone.

Visit DaveGrohlstoryteller.com for more.