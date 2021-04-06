DAVE GROHL's "The Storyteller" Memoir To Arrive In October; Audio Trailer Streaming

Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins, will publish Dave Grohl’s upcoming memoir, The Storyteller, on October 5.

A collection of memories from his early days growing up in the suburbs of D.C. to hitting the road at 18, and all the music that followed. Learn about the true stories that were seen and heard from behind the microphone.

