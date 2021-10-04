DAVE GROHL Talks "The Storyteller" Memoir With DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT On Planet Rock

It turns out that even rock icons still get starstruck...

Def Leppard frontman and Planet Rock presenter, Joe Elliott, sat down via video call with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to chat about Dave's book, "The Storyteller", and both legends were super excited to meet for the first time. See below.

In their wide-ranging chat, they discussed how the last year had led both to pursue creative projects, as well as their mutual love for Queen, Joe's memories of touring with AC/DC and Bon Scott, and much more.

Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins, will publish Dave Grohl’s upcoming memoir, The Storyteller, on October 5.

A collection of memories from his early days growing up in the suburbs of D.C. to hitting the road at 18, and all the music that followed. Learn about the true stories that were seen and heard from behind the microphone.

Available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook.