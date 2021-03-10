DAVE LOMBARDO And SCOTT IAN Play On Score For New Netflix Superhero Comedy Movie Thunder Force

Composer Fil Eisler, who has worked on movies including Empire, Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce, the CHiPs reboot, and the Netflix production The Titan, is scoring the new Netflix superhero comedy film Thunder Force directed by Ben Falcone. He revealed via Twitter that "two of my childhood heroes" Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer) play on the score.

Check out the tweet below.

Thunder Force will be released on April 9th and stars Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, and Melissa Leo.

Netflix: "In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city."