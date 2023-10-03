DAVE LOMBARDO Explains Why "Ghosts Of War" Is One Of His Favourite SLAYER Tunes - "That Song Captures A Feeling... It Has All The Makings Of A Pure, Great Thrash Metal Track"; Video

In the new video below from BangerTV, Sam Dunn sits down with Dave Lombardo to talk about his work with Mr Bungle, Slayer, Empire State Bastard and John Zorn.

Empire State Bastard's debut album, Rivers Of Heresy, is out now. Rivers Of Heresy, adventurously probes almost every dark crevice imaginable from the myriad sounds of metal and genre-adjacent extremity. Their terrifying tourist trail visits slamming hardcore in the vein of Siege; frenetic thrash in Slayer’s ballpark; the claustrophobic sludge of Melvins; the freeform vocal dexterity of Mike Patton; and the gargantuan stoner riffs of Sleep. It’s a sound with roots inspired by metal’s forefathers, but more deeply influenced by the weirder, darker and unconventional leftfield twists that the genre has since voyaged into.

Rivers Of Heresy is available to order / save here. In addition to its digital release, it is available in the following limited edition physical formats: CD with an exclusive 24-page fanzine; poison green vinyl and red/black marble vinyl; and cassette. The Deluxe vinyl bundle adds a 7” single featuring “Harvest” and a non-album b-side to your choice of vinyl.

Empire State Bastard is led by Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro) and Mike Vennart (Biffy Clyro live guitarist and solo artist, ex-Oceansize), and features the legendary Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Mr. Bungle) on drums, with Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon) rounding out the live line-up on bass.

Tracklisting:

"Harvest"

"Blusher"

"Moi?"

"Tired, Aye?"

"Sons And Daughters"

"Stutter"

"Palms Of Hands"

"Dusty"

"Sold!"

"The Looming"

"Moi?" visualizer:

"The Looming" video:

"Stutter" visualizer:

"Harvest" video: