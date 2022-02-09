DAVE MUSTAINE And DISTURBED’s JOHN MOYER Perform MEGADETH’s “Angry Again” At Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp; Video

Due to increasing Covid concerns, and out of an abundance of caution for their counsellors, campers, staff & crew, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camps previously announced Florida sessions scheduled for November and December 2021 were rescheduled to early 2022.

The first camp took place on January 6-9, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL. Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Nicko McBrain from Iron Maiden, Steve Morse from Deep Purple, and Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest took part in the event.

Video footage of Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine and Disturbed's John Moyer performing the Megadeth track "Angry Again", featured on The Last Action Hero soundtrack, is streaming below.

Check out previous footage of Mustaine performin Megadeth classic "Holy Wars":

Video of Mustaine performing the Megadeth classic "À Tout Le Monde" with some of the campers can be viewed below.

The second camp is now rescheduled for March 10-13, 2022 and will feature Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Tico Torres from Bon Jovi, Vernon Reid from Living Colour and many others are set to join in the fun with the rock campers, teaching as well as joining in for the final night jam at the Hard Rock. A complete listing of all Camps and counselors is available now at rockcamp.com.

Rock Star mentors include Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath), Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big), Frank Hannon (Tesla), Eva Gardner (P!nk), Tony Franklin (The Firm), Teddy Andreadis (GNR), John Moyer (Disturbed), Britt Lightning (Vixen) and many more.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp was created 26 years ago to provide real people the once-in-a-lifetime experience of connecting and jamming with their musical heroes. The Camp has provided unforgettable memories, advice and feedback for attendees worldwide. Camp events span over four jam packed days where campers join a band mentored by today’s top touring musicians, and work up to final performances with the headliner rockstars at legendary venues from Abbey Road Studios in London, to Hollywood’s Whiskey-A-Go-Go, to the Atlantic resort in The Bahamas.

The in-person Camp announcement comes on the heels of the tremendously successful 2021 documentary Rock Camp, The Movie. "Entertaining”, “inspiring" and "moving" are how critics, audiences and industry leaders describe the new documentary Rock Camp. The film follows four real people who attend Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp and how it transforms their lives. These "rock campers" share the stage with superstar counselors including Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, Judas Priest, Sammy Hagar and many more. Rock Camp is directed by Doug Blush, who has worked on 100+ documentaries (including Oscar winners 20 Feet from Stardom, Icarus, and Period. End of Sentence.).

Rock Camp, The Movie has generated great word of mouth and buzz, scoring a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and continues to hold the #1 Music Doc spot on iTunes/Apple TV. The film has been featured on The Today Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and on ABC News. The Washington Post called Rock Camp "an eye-opening treat," and The Chicago Sun-Times described it as "infectiously upbeat." Music industry critic and influencer Bob Lefsetz raves, "I couldn't turn it off. Rock and roll is a religion."