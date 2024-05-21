DAVE MUSTAINE Talks Next MEGADETH Album - "I Just Was Talking With The Guys About Getting Ready To Start Submitting Ideas"

In a new interview with Rocking.gr, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine discusses his special connection with Greece, why the band is more solid than ever with new guitarist Teemu Maynsaari, and what’s the status with Kiko Loureiro now. An excerpt from the chat follows...

Rocking.gr: Have you started thinking about writing new songs, making a new album, maybe? Or is it too soon? Maybe to see what you and Teemu could do together in the studio? And also, are you still eager to compose new music or do you prefer to play live shows with all this classic and great songs that you already have in your catalogue?

Dave Mustaine: "I was eager to start doing new songs when I left the studio last time in 2022. We had songs that weren't finished, but we needed to get ready for the record release and to go back out on tour. So, I hope that answers your question. I just was talking with the guys about getting ready to start submitting ideas for what we're doing next.

Rocking.gr: Yeah, it answers my question. So, next year it will be 40 years since the release of your debut album. Do you have any special plans to celebrate this milestone? Not just for "Killing Is My Business..." album, for its sake, but in general to celebrate 40 years of your discography?

Mustaine: "I didn't think about that. I'm always looking for a reason to have a good time, so that is a great idea to have a party for that. You know, while we tour, when we have anniversaries, the 40th one is hard to have anything that comes close to that. 35 is coming up, 30 is coming up, and at some point 30 and 40 are going to land on the same year, 35 and 25 going to land on the same year kind of stuff. And eventually there's going to be an anniversary every year of one or more albums. I would love to do an anniversary record and tour to support those records. But at this point right now, we're just wrapping up the Crush The World Tour and we're getting ready to come back home. And when we get home is when we're going to start working on new songs, because be we'll be working out of the United States and it'll be a lot easier for us to go from city to city and set up our dressing rooms, so that we can do work during the day in the venues."

Read more at Rocking.gr.

