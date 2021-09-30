DAVE MUSTAINE To Host Signing / Tasting Event For MEGADETH Beer In Nashville

Attention all beer lovers! On Saturday, October 9th, join Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine for a special in-store signing and tasting in Nashville, Tennessee. This event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature Saison 13 and À Tout Le Monde made by the world class craft brewery, Unibroue.

The first 100 people to reserve their case will get to enjoy a beer with Dave at the event, and can bring (1) item of their choice for Dave Mustaine to sign (items could face refusal if they go against branding guidelines). Front of the line entry will also be included! Click this link to reserve now!

Attendees must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in the beer tasting, and for purchase of alcohol. For those unable to reserve a spot and bring an item of their choosing, merch, posters, and Megadeth Beer bottles will be available for Dave to sign. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in special giveaways throughout the event.

Complete details below:

Date: Saturday, October 9th

Time: 2pm – 4pm

Location:

Frugal MacDoogal Wine & Liquor Warehouse

701 Division St

Nashville, TN 37203

Mask required unless negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.



