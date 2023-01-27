DAVE NAVARRO Unable To Perform Upcoming JANE'S ADDICTION Live Dates; JOSH KLINGHOFFER Steps Up
Jane's Addiction have announced that guitarist Dave Navarro - who has been recovering from Covid - will miss the band's upcoming live dates, with Josh Klinghoffer stepping up for the shows.
Jane's Addiction Issued the following update: "We'd like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane's shows. As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.
"For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we're going to keep throwing down for you." - Perry, Eric & Stephen
Jane's Addiction will perform a string of US dates ahead of their shows at three Lollapalooza events. Find the band's itinerary below, and get tickets here.
Tour dates:
March
5 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium
11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil