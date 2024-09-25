DAVE & PAULA LOMBARDO's VENAMORIS Joins Ipecac Recordings Roster; Haunting New Song "In The Shadows" Released Ahead Of 2025 Sophomore Album
September 25, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Venamoris, the duo of Paula and Dave Lombardo, has signed with Ipecac Recordings, prepping a 2025 sophomore release, with a glimpse of what’s to come with today’s release of the entrancing track, "In The Shadows". Stream/download the track here, and watch a visualizer below.
“’In The Shadows’ is a song that arose from real-life feelings,” Paula Lombardo shares. “The pulsating drum wholly evocative of marching forward even when internal unrest is still close-at-hand. It is a call for self-acceptance with the heaviness of a life well lived.”
“Venamoris is such an intimate project for the two of us,” adds Dave Lombardo. “To have our sophomore album in Ipecac’s exceptionally skilled hands is a dream realized. We are estatic to be a part of this audacious label.”
Venamoris captures the essence of a sound that is alluring and deeply emotional, blending sultry vocals with mesmerizing instrumentation to create an enveloping experience that is as hypnotic as it is emotionally charged. Like a whispered secret, there’s something seductive yet provocative about the noir-tinged songs they create.
Additional details will be shared soon.
(Photo courtesy of Venamoris)