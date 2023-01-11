DAVE "SNAKE" SABO Says SKID ROW Had To Be Talked Into Recording This "Cheesy" Song, And They Landed A Massive Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has uploaded the new video below, accompanied by the following message:

"Coming up, the last great power ballad of the 80s, 'I Remember You' by Skid Row. And it almost didn’t make it onto the record because the band thought it was just okay. In fact, their exact thinking is that it was cheesy, even though it rocked harder than most ballads. Well, their label and management both felt it would be a smash, as did the band’s friend Jon Bon Jovi. So Dave "Snake" Sabo, Rachel Bolan, Sebastian Bach, and the band recorded it. Coming up the founder, guitarist, and co-writer Dave "Snake" Sabo shares the first-hand account of one of the most chosen songs for the prom with one of the best vocals of that year, from a band that was deemed hair metal even though they were straight hard rock. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."