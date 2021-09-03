DAVEY SUICIDE, KAT LEON, DK-ZERO Release New Version Of KISS Classic "I Was Made For Loving You"; Audio

If there was one moment in music history when it could be said that heavy metal succumbed to the temptation of a national pop music trend, selling its power chord strumming, leather-studded soul to the disco devil, the release of KISS’s dance club-fuelled single “I Was Made For Loving You” is that moment. But the reality is that KISS were merely anticipating cross-genre trends that today are all too familiar.

Take, for instance, the hip hop-inspired, steampunk-powered, electro-engineered industrial metal of DK-Zero, who today unleash their newest single, a mind-blowing, game-changing cover of KISS’s so-called disco song, the aforementioned “I Was Made For Loving You.” Aiding the band are two other modern alternative pioneers, L.A.-based Kat Leon of Holy Wars and heavy rock outfit Davey Suicide, who together with DK-Zero set out to reclaim the brilliant “I Was Made For Loving You” as a vibrant heavy metal song that you can both bang your head and shake your booty to!

DK-Zero founder D-punk, shares the genesis of the project and what it means to him: "I grew up with KISS songs ringing in the halls of my parents’ house after weekend parties. I remember all the images of their iconically painted faces gleaming from the records in my friend’s stereo cabinets. So when I was approached about recreating ‘I Was Made For Loving You,’ I knew it was time to step it up. I knew straight away I wanted to flip the song on its head a bit and take the ‘party vibe’ elements that already existed in a darker edgier direction.

"I reached out to a good friend of mine Davey Suicide. He took a listen to the initial arrangement, and I told him what the vision was for the song… I was very lucky that he jumped on board because he brought a ton of energy to the table; not only in his incredible vocal performance, but in his arrangement and mix critiques. Next...enter Kat Leon of the band Holy Wars. HOLY SH*T (pun intended) was that a lucky/chance/sought-after/hopeful meeting.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the way this song turned out. Honestly, it's a dream come true to work on a KISS song, with Davey and Kat on vocals, for a label like Cleopatra who takes care of their artists and helps push the music industry forward. It was a tough 2020 for everyone involved in music, and Cleopatra really upped their game on so many levels for artists like me."

Stream/download the single here.