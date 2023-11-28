DAVID BOWIE – Handwritten Lyrics Sell For Over $110,000 At Auction

The BBC has reported that handwritten lyrics from music legend David Bowie have sold for almost $113,000 at Omega Auctions.

The lyric sheets feature writings for classic songs “Rock N Roll Suicide” and “Suffragette City”. A note comes with the lyrics stating the original owner received the pages from Bowie at Trident Studio and had previously been on display at London’s Victoria & Albert museum.

Omega Auctions previously sold a handwritten lyric sheet for Bowie’s “Starman” for $258,000.