DAVID BOWIE - Limited Edition Berlin Glass Spider Tour Print Available Tomorrow

Iconic By Collectionzz will release a new limited edition David Bowie print tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6, at 2 PM, EST.

A message states: "We'll be releasing our next instalment in the Bowie 75 collection on July 6 at 2 PM (EST), commemorating the 35th Anniversary David Bowie's ‘Concert For Berlin’ during his Glass Spider tour. This performance is often cited as one of the events that helped bring down the Berlin wall. This print is illustrated by Yvan Quinet, and captures Bowie in a classic pose in front of a glass spider web!

All frames, mats and glass are made to order so that we can ensure a custom fit.

